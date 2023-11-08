Police have made a public appeal for sightings of Mei Han Chong, The Electoral Commission launches full check for errors, Northern Hawke’s Bay hit with heavy flooding and leaders arrive for the annual Pacific Islands forum. Video / Lydia Lewis / Corey Fleming / RNZ

An autopsy is underway as investigations continue into the death of an elderly man at his Auckland home, and the mystery disappearance of his wife and a car.

The shared driveway of the Celtic Cres property in Ellerslie remains the focus of police activity. An officer is standing guard at the front and a police van is parked in front of an investigation tent.

Yesterday police confirmed a 66-year-old man was found unresponsive at the property on Monday night and pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson confirmed a post-mortem examination was taking place this morning.

As part of the investigation police appealed for information from anyone who had seen or heard from his wife Mei Han Chong, 67.

They were also continuing to appeal for any information or sightings of a blue Kia Rio, registration NJN927, which was last seen at the Celtic Cres address.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard earlier said that police were treating the death as a homicide investigation.

There were currently no leads into the circumstances of how the man died, Beard said.

He would not go into detail about the injuries the man had suffered.

“We are keeping an open mind to what happened,” Beard said about Chong.

“She could be a suspect or she could be a victim.”

Beard confirmed Chong is the wife of the dead man and a family member found the man dead in the house.

“Police are working with and supporting the family through this tragic time.”

He confirmed the death is being treated as a homicide due to the “circumstances at the scene”.

Chong was last seen at the family home over the weekend.

Beard said there were currently no other properties in New Zealand under investigation. There was also no evidence to suggest Chong had left the country.

Neighbours didn’t hear anything unusual but one woman did say police told her a “serious incident” had occurred.

Another passer-by told the Herald the front unit of the property was only recently on the market and had sold.

Anyone with information that may assist police inquiries is asked to contact police via 105, quoting file number 231106/8053. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.