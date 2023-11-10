Police have made a second arrest in relation to the killings of Ellerslie couple Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and Mei Han Chong in Auckland last Sunday.

A 26-year-old man was arrested by police at a Glenfield home in northwest Auckland on Friday evening, police said.

The man has been charged with two counts of murder and will appear in the Auckland District Court this morning.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

“While arrests have been made, there are still a number of enquiries yet to be completed,” Beard said.

”We can advise the scene examination has now been completed at the Greenhithe area where Ms Chong was located.

A post-mortem on Chong’s body is due to be carried out today.

“Police are continuing to provide support to the family at the centre of this tragic incident,” Beard said.

The second arrest follows the earlier arrest of a 42-year-old man, who appeared by audio-visual link in court yesterday. He is also from Glenfield, but was arrested in Hamilton.

Detectives had yesterday been scouring at least four different crime scenes around Auckland in connection with alleged murders.

Kwok, 66, was stabbed multiple times at his home in Ellerslie, allegedly on Sunday, November 5, and a family member found his body the following Monday evening.

His wife, Mei Han Chong, 67, went missing after the alleged murder, prompting a police search for her and the couple’s car. Police initially said Chong could have been either a suspect or a victim.

Police later revealed Chong didn’t drive and evidence inside the couple’s home suggested she didn’t leave of her own accord. Police then found her body in a bush area in Greenhithe overnight on Thursday.

Chong's body was winched up a steep bank and a post-mortem examination was expected to be completed today.

Dead man’s colleagues remember him as ‘good guy’

Kwok’s colleagues at North Shore Hospital said he would be deeply missed as a “respected” colleague and “good guy”.

Staff said Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok worked as a senior orthopaedic nurse there.

Kwok, Kowk, a theatre nurse, was “a very wise, respected” health worker and a “good guy”, a staff member told the Herald.

Brad Healey, interim group director of operations at Te Whatu Ora - Waitematā extended condolences to the hospital’s theatre team, who were mourning their “respected colleague”.

“Joseph was a valued and well-liked member of our North Shore Hospital family and I would like to acknowledge his exceptional service,” Healey said.

“Our hearts are with those who worked with him.

“They are feeling this loss immensely and we will ensure they are supported through this period.”