North Shore Hospital staff say an Auckland man allegedly murdered over the weekend will be deeply missed as a “respected” colleague and “good guy”.

Staff said Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok worked as a senior orthopaedic nurse at the hospital.

The 66-year-old was “a very wise, respected” health worker, a staff member told the Herald.

Those who worked alongside him are being instructed not to talk by management other than to say Kwok was a “good guy”, the staff member said.

Registered nurse Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok was earlier found unresponsive at his Ellerslie property on Monday night by a family member. He was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Police immediately held fears for of Kwok’s 67-year-old wife, Mei Han Chong. She was missing from the home along with the couple’s car.

They then found Chong’s body overnight in a bush area of Greenhithe.

Police have also now arrested a 42-year-old from Auckland’s Glenfield suburb and charged him with the couple’s murder.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District today.

Police, meanwhile, are continuing to examine a number of homes and locations around Auckland connected to the murders.

Police conducting a scene investigation in Kereru Gr, Greenhithe. Photo / Jason Dorday

Herald reporters have spotted police at locations, including Celtic Crescent, Ellerslie, where the couple lived, and this morning at Marlborough Ave in Glenfield and Hall Rd and Kereru Gr in Greenhithe.

Beard earlier said the couple’s car was found in Hall Rd.

The couple’s son earlier told police his mother’s disappearance was “totally out of character”.

Chong also did not drive so police said it was likely someone had driven her away. The state of the house indicated Chong did not leave the East Auckland home willingly.

Police teams subsequently scoured “hours and hours” of CCTV footage to track the car’s movement in an investigation that helped them discover Chong’s body.

“We’re devastated to locate Mrs Chong in these circumstances and are providing support to their son, who has lost both his father and his mother,” Beard said this morning, talking about the anguish and stress the couple’s son is suffering.

Police earlier revealed Kwok’s injuries were “violent and consistent with foul play” and launched a homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said Kwok suffered multiple stab wounds, with the killing described as “quite brutal”.

Beard said the nature of the injuries suggested more than one person was involved, but said no links to organised crime had been found.

The man charged with murdering the couple is accused of stabbing them to death on November 5.