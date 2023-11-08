More than half of overtime offers no financial reward, US reiterates it doesn’t believe Israel forces should occupy Gaza, District Court assigns judges for recounting of votes and the NZ Transport Agency apologises for the amount of notice given for the removal of on street parking and loading zones. Video / NZHerald / AP / Gettyimages

The elderly man who died at his Ellerslie home has been named as 66-year-old Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok.

Kwok was found unresponsive at the property on Monday night by a family member and pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Police launched a homicide investigation after revealing Kwok suffered injuries that detectives say are “violent, and consistent with foul play”.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the post-mortem examination of the 66-year-old at the address was completed yesterday.

“While police had always been treating this investigation as a homicide due to our initial enquiries, the post-mortem has sadly confirmed the injuries received to the victim are violent, and consistent with foul play,

“Police now believe the victim died prior to Sunday afternoon as a result of the injuries sustained,” Beard said.

Beard confirmed enquiries at the scene and nearby area are continuing today, as the investigation reaches its fourth day.

”Police and victim support are working with the whānau through the tragedy they have suffered,” Beard said.

Police inspect a house on Celtic Crescent in Ellerslie after a man was found deceased at the address. Mei Han Chong, the wife of the deceased, remains missing. Photo / Corey Fleming

As part of the investigation police have appealed for information from anyone who had seen or heard from Mei Han Chong, 67. Beard confirmed Chong is the wife of the dead man and a family member found the man dead in the house.

“We are keeping an open mind to what happened,” Beard said about Chong yesterday.

“She could be a suspect or she could be a victim.”

Police are also continuing to appeal for any information or sightings of a blue Kia Rio, registration NJN927, which was last seen at the Celtic Cres address.

“We are very concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Mei Han Chong,” Beard said today. “Police have not yet located 67-year-old, nor the vehicle which belongs to the family.”

The shared driveway of the Celtic Cres property in Ellerslie where the man’s body was found remains the focus of police activity.

Anyone with information that may assist police inquiries is asked to contact police via 105, quoting file number 231106/8053. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



