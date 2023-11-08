Police have made a public appeal for sightings of Mei Han Chong, The Electoral Commission launches full check for errors, Northern Hawke’s Bay hit with heavy flooding and leaders arrive for the annual Pacific Islands forum. Video / Lydia Lewis / Corey Fleming / RNZ

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man in Ellerslie who suffered injuries that detectives say are “violent, and consistent with foul play”.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the post-mortem examination of the 66-year-old at the address has been completed today.

“While Police had always been treating this investigation as a homicide due to our initial enquiries, the post-mortem has sadly confirmed the injuries received to the victim are violent, and consistent with foul play,” Beard said.

“Police now believe the victim died prior to Sunday afternoon as a result of the injuries sustained.”

Beard said police’s thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones.

“We are committed to holding the person, or persons, involved to account.”

Police said a formal identification is yet to be completed, however, they will look to release details about the victim when ready.

As part of the investigation police have appealed for information from anyone who had seen or heard from, Mei Han Chong, 67. Beard confirmed Chong is the wife of the dead man and a family member found the man dead in the house.

“We are keeping an open mind to what happened,” Beard said about Chong yesterday.

“She could be a suspect or she could be a victim.”

Police are appealing for any sightings of Mei Han Chong. Photo / NZ Police

Chong was last seen at the family home at the weekend.

Beard said there were currently no other properties in New Zealand under investigation. There was also no evidence to suggest Chong had left the country.

“We are very concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Mei Han Chong,” Beard said today. “Police have not yet located 67-year-old, nor the vehicle which belongs to the family.”

Police are also continuing to appeal for any information or sightings of a blue Kia Rio, registration NJN927, which was last seen at the Celtic Cres address.

Beard urged anyone with information on her wherabouts, or a blue Kia Rio, registration NJN927, to please contact police.

“No piece of information is insignificant as we work to determine exactly what has occurred.”

Police investigating the death in Ellerslie are seeking sightings of this blue Kia vehicle. Photo / NZ Police

The shared driveway of the Celtic Cres property in Ellerslie where the man’s body was found remains the focus of police activity.

A scene guard remains in place at the address today while the scene examination continues, however, this is likely to be completed this afternoon, police said.

“Police will continue to remain in the area over the coming days while our investigation is ongoing,” Beard said.

Yesterday, police confirmed a 66-year-old man was found unresponsive at the property on Monday night and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the scene at a suburban Auckland property after a man was found dead. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Neighbours didn’t hear anything unusual but one woman did say police told her a “serious incident” had occurred.

Another passer-by told the Herald the front unit of the property was only recently on the market and had sold.