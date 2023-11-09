Police are due to reveal new information in the Ellerslie homicide probe after a man was killed and his wife, who has vanished, is also feared the victim of foul play.

A “major development” is expected with Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who is heading the investigation, cancelling scheduled appearances on both television news channels this morning.

Beard was due to appear on The AM Show and TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning but pulled out at the last minute. A press conference will take place at Auckland Central Police Station at 8.30am. You can watch the press conference live here on nzherald.co.nz.

Registered nurse Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok was found unresponsive at his Ellerslie property on Monday night by a family member. He was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Kwok’s 67-year-old wife, Mei Han Chong, was missing police said they feared for the woman’s life.

Police revealed his injuries were “violent and consistent with foul play” and launched a homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said Kwok suffered multiple stab wounds. The killing was described as “quite brutal”.

Beard said police believed the homicide happened after midnight Saturday. The couple’s son told police his mother’s disappearance was “totally out of character.”

Chong did not drive so police said it was likely someone had driven her away. The state of the house indicated Chong did not leave the east Auckland home willingly.

Beard had suggested the killing was a “targeted attack” and appealed for anyone who had seen or heard from Chong.

Police were also asking for sightings of the family’s car - a blue Kia Rio, registration NJN927 - which was missing from the property.

A workmate of Kwok visited the Celtic Crescent house this week and left flowers on the driveway.

She told the Herald Kwok used the name Joseph at his job as an orthopaedic nurse at North Shore Hospital.

Anyone with information that may assist police inquiries is asked to contact police via 105, quoting file number 231106/8053. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



