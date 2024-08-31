Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro was welcomed onto Tūrangawaewae Marae today to pay her respects to Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Kīngitanga.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro was welcomed onto Tūrangawaewae Marae today to pay her respects to Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Kīngitanga.

By RNZ

The gates of Tūrangawaewae Marae have been opened to everyone on the third day of Kīngi Tūheitia’s tangi.

Thousands paid their respects yesterday to Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, who died early on Friday at the age of 69.

Over the past two days, the people of Tainui have had the chance to mourn their King - now iwi from across the motu would be arriving from this morning to pay tribute. An 8am pōwhiri (welcoming on to the marae) was beginning at Tūrangawaewae.

More than 500 people from across New Zealand are expected at Tūrangawaewae today including Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and members of the Rātana church.