Updated

Dame Cindy Kiro arrives at Tūrangawaewae Marae to pay her respects to Kīngi Tūheitia

By Pokere Paiwai
RNZ·
Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro was welcomed onto Tūrangawaewae Marae today to pay her respects to Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Kīngitanga.

By RNZ

The gates of Tūrangawaewae Marae have been opened to everyone on the third day of Kīngi Tūheitia’s tangi.

Thousands paid their respects yesterday to Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, who died early on Friday at the age of 69.

Over the past two days, the people of Tainui have had the chance to mourn their King - now iwi from across the motu would be arriving from this morning to pay tribute. An 8am pōwhiri (welcoming on to the marae) was beginning at Tūrangawaewae.

More than 500 people from across New Zealand are expected at Tūrangawaewae today including Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and members of the Rātana church.

Waikato-Tainui have opened the gates for all people to pay their respects to Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Kīngitanga
Iwi including Te Arawa, Ngāti Kauwhata and Ngāti Hine would be in attendance.

Also arriving today was the ariki of Ngāti Tūwharetoa - Sir Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII - and his iwi.

Tūwharetoa have been close allies of the Kīngitanga since its formation.

Waikato police have advised motorists there would be daily road closures around Tūrangawaewae Marae until Thursday, when Kīngi Tūheitia would be laid to rest.

