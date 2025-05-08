The 64-year-old died on Sunday after a short illness.

Dr Parma Nand (right) with now retired Auckland City Hospital chief perfusionist (heart-lung specialist) Tim Willcox in 2010. Photo / Kellie Blizard

Friend and colleague Kirit Patel paid tribute to a doctor who had a heart for people and service.

“He was quite exceptional,” Patel said.

“He came from a very poor family and back in 2006, he wanted to go to Fiji to give free heart operations – particularly rheumatic heart valve replacement surgery, which is quite complex but pretty prevalent in Fiji.”

Nand reached out to his medical colleagues and professional friends, including Patel, a banker, for help to get to Fiji that year. He organised fundraising efforts and medical equipment to carry out the operations.

Dozens of people, including fellow surgeons, doctors and specialists, stepped up and offered their services for free.

A giant among surgeons

That first trip turned into what became the Friends of Fiji Heart Foundation NZ, which Nand founded. The services they have carried out include open-heart surgeries, pacemaker implants, screenings, angiography and angioplasties.

Since 2006, 15 missions to Fiji have taken place, resulting in more than 770 surgical treatments and 4200 screening assessments and associated services for Fijian residents who would otherwise not be able to afford those operations or treatments.

Dr Parma Nand, pictured in an operating room at Auckland City Hospital in December 2006, has been described as "the humblest of all souls". Photo / Greg Bowker

The foundation’s last mission was in 2023. Achievements on that trip included 25 patients being implanted with a total of 45 valves, 312 people receiving pacemaker checks and 39 patients being given new implants.

Nand’s achievements have been recognised by the Fijian Government. Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Professor Bisman Prasad said the island nation had lost a giant among surgeons.

“Dr Nand achieved name, fame and acclaim – but he never, for once, forgot that Fiji was his land of birth.”

A ‘deeply humble’ leader

Prasad said Nand “was not only an embodiment of wisdom in his profession; but was deeply humble, kind, caring – a true son of Fiji”.

“Fiji is poorer for his passing.”

On the RateMDs website, where patients rate their doctors, Nand’s 71 reviews have a 99% five-star rating.

Among the comments are patients who have thanked him for a second chance at life.

“Four years since you gave me a mechanical aortic heart valve. What a wonderful journey at life you have given me. Your skill has allowed me... to see my family and grandchildren.”

Patel, who is also a trustee for the Friends of Fiji Heart Foundation, said thousands of lives were changed because of Nand’s service.

“But he was the humblest of all souls.

“On one of the rare occasions that we got him on stage, he said, ‘Don’t shine the light on me. There are many others behind me’. That’s how he was.”

A private funeral service is due to be held this week for Nand, while a memorial service is being organised for friends and colleagues.