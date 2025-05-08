- Police are seeking public help to find missing Canterbury teenagers Lyrik, 14, and Karaitiana, 15.
- The girls were reported missing from Aranui on April 27.
- Police urge anyone with information to contact them online or by calling 105.
Police are appealing for the public’s help after two teenage Canterbury girls were last seen 11 days ago.
Lyrik, 14, and Karaitiana, 15, were reported missing from Aranui on April 27, police said.
A family member made a plea to the public to find the girls, which received a flood of support.