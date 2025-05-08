Advertisement
Two Canterbury teenage girls, Lyrik and Karaitiana, missing for 11 days

NZ Herald
Voting under way for new pope, high demand for New Zealand red meat and the labour market remains in sorry state.
  • Police are seeking public help to find missing Canterbury teenagers Lyrik, 14, and Karaitiana, 15.
  • The girls were reported missing from Aranui on April 27.
  • Police urge anyone with information to contact them online or by calling 105.

Police are appealing for the public’s help after two teenage Canterbury girls were last seen 11 days ago.

Lyrik, 14, and Karaitiana, 15, were reported missing from Aranui on April 27, police said.

Lyrik, 14, (left) and 15-year-old Karaitiana (right) were reported missing from Aranui on April 27. Photo / NZ Police
A family member made a plea to the public to find the girls, which received a flood of support.

The post said, “If anyone has any information leading to my daughter’s return home, please get in touch.”

One comment said, “Omg hope they return home shortly and safely sis, our love to u all.”

“Sending love and light to the girls and your whānau,” another said.

In a statement, police said: “If you see either of them, or have any information that could help, please contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105 and quoting file number 250427/2845 for Lyrik, and 250427/2761 Karaitiana."

