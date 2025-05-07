- Privileges Committee chairwoman Judith Collins said a decision on three Te Pāti Māori MPs is imminent.
- The MPs were referred after performing a haka during a vote on David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill.
- The committee will meet next Wednesday to discuss responses before potentially delivering a final report.
Privileges Committee chairwoman Judith Collins says a final decision on the fate of three Te Pāti Māori MPs may be just a week away after a committee meeting late on Wednesday night.
The committee has sent a report to the affected parties and will meet again to discuss their response next Wednesday.
Collins said the committee “might well” be in a position to deliver the final report to the House next Thursday, drawing the saga to a close.
Three MPs from Te Pāti Māori, Rawiri Waititi, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, were all referred to the Privileges Committee after they left their seats in the House to perform a haka as a vote was taken on Act leader David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill last year.