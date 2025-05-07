A young girl was scarred and traumatised after being attacked by an off-leash dog in Titirangi, West Auckland.
Attacks on sports fields by off-leash dogs are increasing, posing risks to children and degrading fields, a council manager says.
Councillor Josephine Bartley urged dog owners to control their pets near playing fields.
A young child has been left scarred and traumatised after she was attacked by an uncontrolled dog at a West Auckland sportsground.
The girl was watching football training with family members at Tahurangi/Crum Park in Titirangi when the attack took place, Auckland Council licensing and compliance general manager Robert Irvine said.
“She will be left with a large scar and a life-long traumatic memory because of this preventable incident.”
The attack highlighted the “serious risk off-leash dogs pose to our communities”, Irvine said in the council’s latest edition of in-house newsletter Our Auckland.
“This is not an isolated incident and off-leash dog attacks on sports fields are on the rise. Similar situations have occurred at other sports grounds where off-leash dogs have rushed at junior players during training.
“Week after week, dogs are walked off-leash across Auckland’s sports fields while children train, play and compete; an attack can and does happen so quickly when there are kids running around and a dog is off leash.”
Earlier this year, a 4-year-old Bay of Plenty boy was killed when he was attacked by dogs.