“This is not an isolated incident and off-leash dog attacks on sports fields are on the rise. Similar situations have occurred at other sports grounds where off-leash dogs have rushed at junior players during training.

“Week after week, dogs are walked off-leash across Auckland’s sports fields while children train, play and compete; an attack can and does happen so quickly when there are kids running around and a dog is off leash.”

Earlier this year, a 4-year-old Bay of Plenty boy was killed when he was attacked by dogs.

Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan was fatally mauled by the dogs on March 28 in Katikati.

There have also been other serious dog attacks on children and adults.

In Auckland, off-leash dogs not only put kids and adults at risk of injury, Irvine said. They also degraded the quality of publicly owned fields.

“Dog fouling on sports grounds is a persistent problem – one that poses health risks and ruins the experience for players.”

Under council rules, dogs are not allowed on most sports playing surfaces, including marked football pitches, at any time.

The girl was attacked by an uncontrolled dog while watching football training at Tahurangi/Crum Park in West Auckland. Image / Google Maps

Dogs may still be allowed away from playing surfaces, including on a leash on the sidelines when sport is being played.

Councillor Josephine Bartley called on dog owners to keep their pets under control near playing fields.

“No parent wants to see their child land face-first in dog excrement while playing soccer or rugby.”

Adults, too, deserved a safe and clean environment for recreation, said Bartley, who is a dog owner and chairwoman of the council’s regulatory and safety committee.

“This sort of thoughtless behaviour has serious consequences – let’s keep our sports grounds safe, clean, and enjoyable for everyone.”

Dogs can be exercised off-leash in designated places across Auckland, with more information in the hyperlink.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.