Timoti “loved dogs” and Rolleston said people needed to be aware attacks like this could happen – no matter what breed the dog was. Children needed to be educated about how to safely interact with dogs.
Now that Timoti has gone, Rolleston and Bryan have focused their energies on caring for Jayleen, who is longing for her younger cousin who always acted like her elder brother.
“I can see it in her that she’s missing him. She stares off and has moments where she’s … so I worry about her.”
The couple said they wanted to say a huge thank you for the outpouring of support and love they had received, including from strangers.
One fisherman they had never met pulled up to the marae and donated his day’s catch, a chilly bin-full.
Another museum worker had called into the marae before dawn to offer her hands and help.
Ngāi Te Rangi, Rolleston’s iwi, organised marquees. The three marae – Tuapiro, Te Rereatukahia, Otawhiwhi – came together and organised everything behind the scenes.
The emergency services “tried their best” and Rolleston said she took her hat off to them.
“Thank you to the community. Our family, our friends. Our colleagues. Thank you everyone, so much. I couldn’t believe – I still can’t – how much support, how many messages of support, that we received.
“It has made things a whole lot easier for us.”
The tangi – Timoti’s “last party” – was a three-day celebration the boy would have loved. The hākari (feast) was decorated with a Spider-Man theme, including a cake and helium balloons, and all the “wrong food” like lollies, nuggets and fizzy drinks.
“He brought joy to a lot of people’s lives,” Rolleston said.
“We took his coffin outside so he could see all his cousins having a big party for him. His final send-off,” Bryan said.
He was buried on top of his mother at a family urupā.
