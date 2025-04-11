Speaking with the Bay of Plenty Times at Tuapiro Marae today, Rolleston said she and her family were devastated at Timoti’s death, but knowing that he had gone to his mother brought some comfort.

“He’s with his mum now,” Rolleston said.

A framed photo of Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan with his late mother, Hayley. Photo / Ben Dickens

“We’re still a bit numb at the moment. I’ve been blocking out the tragic incident and focusing on the good memories.”

Rolleston said her daughter died during the Auckland Covid-19 lockdown after a battle with depression.

She and Bryan took Timoti into their care immediately after Hayley’s death. Amy said being able to care for him was a “blessing”.

“He was the only thing we had left of her.”

Rolleston said she and Bryan had always ensured Timoti knew he was loved, especially as they were worried about how his mother’s death could impact him later in life.

Timoti was a happy, fearless and sociable boy and enjoyed playing the loving and protective big brother to his older cousin Jayleen Rolleston, 5, who also lived with the couple.

Amy Rolleston and Timothy Bryan took in Jayleen Rolleston, 5 (in pink) and her cousin Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan, 4. Photo / Ben Dickens

“He was hilarious. He was adventurous. He loved swimming. He loved riding his bike every day, and just wanted to give anything a go. And he loved his toys,” Rolleston said.

“He went through phases – one month it was dinosaurs, the next month it was Bluey … We always made sure he had what he wanted."

Amy said Timoti would copy his koro getting ready for “work” every day, packing toys in his Spider-Man backpack and sitting by the gate for a while before returning inside.

Bryan had always looked forward to the cheerful greeting from the children on his return home.

“Every time I finished work, [Timoti] and Jayleen would always come out and say ‘Koro’s home!’ I always liked that, seeing the mokos running up to me, they always gave me hugs and kisses.

Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan, 4, of Katikati, was killed in a dog attack last month. Photo / Supplied

“I just feel a little bit empty without him. I’m always used to saying ‘Timoti, where are you?’

“It’s taken a toll on me.”

On the day Timoti died – a hot, sunny day – Rolleston had dropped Bryan to work, returned home and taken Jayleen to school, then she and Timoti travelled to Tauranga for some winter shopping.

The radio was playing one of her favourite songs, and Timoti surprised her by singing along with all the lyrics – something he had never done before.

Amy Rolleston described the last day she spent with grandson Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan. Photo / Ben Dickens

She turned the volume down, preferring to listen to her grandson’s voice as he continued the song to the end.

After shopping, Timoti was allowed to choose one toy. He chose a water pistol and, following lunch at McDonalds, they returned home and Timoti went straight to a tap to fill up the pistol.

She said Timoti was great friends with their neighbours and would visit them frequently – they adored him in return. Timoti immediately went to show them his new prize.

Later that afternoon, they were getting ready to head out to pick Jayleen up from school and Timoti was right next to her.

“And then he wasn’t where I thought he was. That’s when the chaos ... ”

Her last memory of her grandson was him looking at her, a beaming smile on his face.

Rolleston did not see the attack but would never forget the aftermath – something she was still trying to “block out”.

“I’ve learned to just block it and try and focus on the memories because if I do get flashbacks … there’s crying, and then there’s crying.”

Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan, 4, of Katikati has been remembered as a happy child. Photo / Supplied

She was still unsure where exactly the attack happened – she was intentionally trying not to learn too much about Timoti’s last moments – but said their neighbours “desperately” tried to save him.

Timoti “loved dogs” and Rolleston said people needed to be aware attacks like this could happen – no matter what breed the dog was. Children needed to be educated about how to safely interact with dogs.

Now that Timoti has gone, Rolleston and Bryan have focused their energies on caring for Jayleen, who is longing for her younger cousin who always acted like her elder brother.

“I can see it in her that she’s missing him. She stares off and has moments where she’s … so I worry about her.”

The couple said they wanted to say a huge thank you for the outpouring of support and love they had received, including from strangers.

Amy Rolleston, the grandmother of Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan, wants to thank the community for their support after his death. Photo / Ben Dickens

One fisherman they had never met pulled up to the marae and donated his day’s catch, a chilly bin-full.

Another museum worker had called into the marae before dawn to offer her hands and help.

Waihi College raised money with a bake sale.

Ngāi Te Rangi, Rolleston’s iwi, organised marquees. The three marae – Tuapiro, Te Rereatukahia, Otawhiwhi – came together and organised everything behind the scenes.

The emergency services “tried their best” and Rolleston said she took her hat off to them.

“Thank you to the community. Our family, our friends. Our colleagues. Thank you everyone, so much. I couldn’t believe – I still can’t – how much support, how many messages of support, that we received.

“It has made things a whole lot easier for us.”

The tangi – Timoti’s “last party” – was a three-day celebration the boy would have loved. The hākari (feast) was decorated with a Spider-Man theme, including a cake and helium balloons, and all the “wrong food” like lollies, nuggets and fizzy drinks.

“He brought joy to a lot of people’s lives,” Rolleston said.

“We took his coffin outside so he could see all his cousins having a big party for him. His final send-off,” Bryan said.

He was buried on top of his mother at a family urupā.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.