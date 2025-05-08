He said Heta was also a skilled boxer and kickboxer, and one of the best martial artists Northland had produced, noting he once won bronze at the Oceania championships for karate.
“You’ve stolen a father, a brother, my wife’s only son. He was a good person and you’ve taken that all away,” Henare told Johns.
After the crash, blood analysis revealed she had twice the permitted level of the prescription drug clonazepam in her system.
The court heard high levels of tramadol were also detected, but because Johns was administered a dose at the hospital after the crash, it was impossible to determine how much was present at the time of the crash.
Johns was first charged with dangerous driving causing Heta’s death in May 2024 and went on to plead not guilty.
She then challenged the summary of facts, specifically around the level of tramadol in her system and her actions after the crash.
“She narrowly missed another vehicle. That should have been a warning. Instead, she persisted in her dangerous driving.”
Soich was critical of Johns’ affidavit and what she described as a continued narrative with pre-sentence report writers of victim blaming.
“There is this ongoing perception that somehow the victim was also responsible,” Soich said.
“Had Ms Johns not crossed the centre line, then Mr Heta would not have died.
“She has a history of driving in ways that cause harm to others, she continues to disobey road rules and, in this case, has driven consistently despite the multiple warnings to drive with proper care.”
The court heard Johns was convicted of dangerous driving causing injury in 1997 and later on two counts of driving with excess breath alcohol.
This included the victim in the 1997 incident, to whom she also did not provide help.
Judge Tomlinson said there were few mitigating circumstances in the case.
“He didn’t cross the centre line, and he didn’t cause the crash,” he said.
“That attitude limits your acceptance of responsibility – you’re still pointing the finger at others.”
As a result, he sentenced Johns to two years and seven months in prison and disqualified her from driving for 18 months.
