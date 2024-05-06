Jacob John Heta, a 44 year-old father of two, died when the motorbike he was riding collided with a car on Russell Road, Whakapara, last November. Picture supplied.

A woman accused of dangerous driving causing the death of motorcyclist Jacob John Heta, has pleaded not guilty.

Nichola Solveig Johns, 49, appeared briefly in Whangarei District Court, yesterday, to enter her plea to the charge, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $20,000.

Heta had been travelling east on Russell Road, Whakapara, heading towards Whangaruru, at about 10.50am on November 7, last year, when the collision between his motorbike and Johns’ car happened.

Heta, who was 44 and a father of two, died at the scene.

Johns was taken to hospital with a minor injury.

She was charged after a Serious Crash Unit investigation and granted bail by Judge Taryn Bayley at a first appearance in the court on April 17.

Appearing again before the judge today, Johns was further remanded on bail for a Crown case review hearing on May 23.

Counsel Sam McDonald wanted the judge to review a previous bail condition she had imposed forbidding Johns to drive.

Judge Bayley said the matter needed a separate hearing and scheduled it for April 17. The court would need to consider if there was any material change in Johns’ circumstances to warrant reviewing the condition and to canvass the views of police and Heta’s whanau, a large group of whom were in court for today’s appearance.