Northland Vintage Car Club vice-chairman and annual rally organiser Peter Lovatt is all smiles at the rally start at the Maunu Museum on Saturday morning.

It’s said that the motorcycle is a piece of art in motion.

If that’s the case there was a stellar exhibition of fine art on display on the streets of Northland on Saturday when the Northland Vintage Car Club’s annual motorcycle rally took to the road from the Maunu Museum for its yearly rally.

Stephen Jeffery on his 1957 NSU Quickly moped is first off the line at the rally.

Vintage and classic motorcycles from around the North Island took part with two of the oldest bikes registered two Harley Davidson motorcycles with sidecars attached - a 1925 model 7/9, and a 1926 Model J.

The event is the highly anticipated annual Northland Motorcycle Rally, in which riders from all over the North Island take part, ready to share their passion for vintage vehicles while making a myriad of new on-road memories.

No two rallies are ever the same with different undisclosed destinations set each time. Riders assemble in the Heritage Park at 8am where they receive turn-by-turn instructions before leaving at intervals on their journey. Where they end up is always a surprise, which adds to the appeal of the event.

Club vice-chairman and rally organiser Peter Lovatt said more than 70 people entered this year, the most ever.

Martin Salter at the start line on his 1961 AJS Model 31.

‘’Normally we get 60 tops, so that was a very good turnout. It was wonderful event and everybody really enjoyed it.’’

This year riders took a trip through Hikurangi swamp, then headed to Ōpua to see the vintage Minerva steam ferry, which is being restored there, before coming back down the coast road.

Lovatt said the numbers may show that people are wanting to get out and about to enjoy this fine weather.

David Oliver from Wellsford on his 1951 BSA B31 zips along Kara Rd, Maungatapere.