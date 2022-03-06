A man charged with manufacturing methamphetamine after a big police bust has been refused bail in the Whangārei District Court

A Whangārei man accused of cooking a large quantity of methamphetamine for a gang and conspiring to deal it has been refused electronically-monitored bail.

The application for Glenn Cook, 47, was heard by Judge Taryn Bayley in Whangārei District Court on Monday.

Judge Bayley declined to grant the application and further remanded Cook in custody to appear next, along with co-offenders, for a jury trial scheduling fixture on May 5.

Cook is charged with producing methamphetamine, possessing it for supply, conspiring to deal it, participating in an organised criminal group, and unlawfully possessing two firearms - one of them a pistol.

The charges arise from a joint police and New Zealand Customs operation - Operation Freya - targeting people allegedly involved in the importation, manufacture, and supply of methamphetamine between March, 2020 and November, 2021.

The Crown opposed the bail application, which Cook proposed to serve at his parents' house in the Bay of Plenty.

Twelve people who police said were linked to the Head Hunters and Mongrel Mob were arrested as more than $8 million worth of drugs, including 17kg of P were seized in a large-scale bust in Northland in November.

Operation Freya saw 11 search warrants executed on Friday, in Morningside, Whangārei; Rawhiti; Ruakākā; Whananaki and Rotorua.