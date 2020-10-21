Election result 2020: Greens reveal 'constructive' and 'fruitful' talks with Jacinda Ardern's Labour

Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw. Photo / RNZ

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Greens co-leaders are staying mum on what role they're likely to play in the formation of the Government, after a "fruitful" meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon.

Co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson, as well as a few members of their team, met with senior members of Labour at the Beehive.

The meeting only lasted an hour or so but it was clear Davidson and Shaw were not keen on going into detail about what was discussed.

"We had some fruitful discussions," she said. "What's on the table was Krispies, and cups of tea and coffee."

That was about the most revealing thing the pair said to media, who were gathered at the bottom of the Green's Parliamentary offices in Wellington.

Davidson said the Greens starting point was around "what we can do to makes changes in the areas of protecting climate, our environment and addressing inequality".

This covers virtually the entire Greens election platform.

Davidson did, however, let one thing slip when she said the Greens were looking to provide "support".

"The whole point for us is how we can support, where can we seek further action for climate, the environment and our communities."

This could mean that any work towards a coalition agreement – where the two parties would govern together – is off the table.

Davidson would not confirm, or deny, this was the case.

Labour's 49 per cent meant the party gets to bring 64 MPs into Parliament – an outright majority in the House of 120.

And the party might bag a couple of extras when the special votes have been counted.

All this means they do not need the help of any other parties to form a Government.

Davidson said both parties would be meeting again next Tuesday to progress talks.

Shaw and Davidson, along with the Greens Chief of Staff and some other senior staff members, met with Labour's team in Ardern's Beehive Office.

Labour's team consisted of Ardern, Kelvin Davis, Grant Robertson, Party President Claire Szabo, Chief of Staff Raj Nahna and Chief Policy Advisor Holly Donald.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said the talks were "constructive".