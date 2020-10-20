Departing MP Alfred Ngaro delivers prayer on Parliament steps

Alfred Ngaro has farewelled Parliament after nine years, with a dawn prayer and a rendition of the national anthem on the steps of Parliament.

Ngaro isn't back in Parliament following National's dismal election result and failing to win the Te Atatu electorate seat.

Standing on the front steps of Parliament this morning, he did a call to prayer for the nation.

"So Lord, as the watchman that is here today, I sign off on my last day here, and I pray for our nation.

"I pray for these declarations [in God Defend New Zealand, the national anthem] that we would make to our nation as well."

Ngaro's position on the list was too low to get him back in.

He spoke about being called to defend his faith in 2018 when protests came to Parliament over the decision to remove Jesus Christ from the parliamentary prayer.

At the rally in 2018, Ngaro spoke to the crowd and asked them to chant with him saying: "The footprint of faith is deep and wide in this land."

This morning, Ngaro said: "The Holy Spirit spoke to me really clearly.

"For I've chosen you for such a time as this, to uphold the name of Jesus as a banner to the nations and also to be a watchman on the tower, from Ezekiel chapter 33.

"So for the last three years I've walked this ground of Parliament, inside and out. I've prayed, I've interceded before the Lord.

"And as I've done that, I've seen what the Lord has in His heart for this nation and for its people."

In 2019, Ngaro was tipped to leave National to set up his own Christian party.

The committed Christian was the subject of intense speculation after revelations he had approached National leader Simon Bridges with the idea of forming a Christian values-based party.

"You will have seen over the past 10 days that I had been approached to consider starting a faith-based party," Ngaro said in a statement at the time.

"This was always something I was considering and nothing more than that. The National Party is my home and where I want to stay."

Speaking to reporters later, Ngaro said he had looked at the values and leadership of the party and stood by them.

"The values are really clear, it talks about loyalty to the country and the Crown. It talks about citizenship for all people and equal opportunity."