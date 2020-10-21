New Zealand's rainbow Parliament still has 'a long way' to go in terms of full representation

The Greens' Rainbow members Ricardo March Menéndez, left, Jan Logie, Elizabeth Kerekere and Chlöe Swarbrick. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand's House of Representatives still has "a long way" to go when it comes to creating a more representative and diverse Parliament, one new MP says.

Green list MP Elizabeth Kerekere said New Zealand's Parliament is still fully cisgender – meaning every MP identifies with the gender of their birth.

"We still have to go a long way towards representation for our trans, intersex and non-binary whanau," she said.

She added that when it comes to people with lived experience in these areas, the more representation in the House the better.

"There are so many other ways we can create diversity."

Despite Parliament's lack of non-binary members, Kerekere said it was fantastic that New Zealand has the "queerest" Parliament in the world.

There are now 13 MPs who identify as members of the LGBTQI+ community – an increase of five compared to the previous Parliament.

New LGBTQI+ MPs are Labour's Ayesha Verrall, Shanan Halbert, Glen Bennett and Tangi Utikere, as well as the Greens' Ricardo Menéndez and Kerekere.

They join Labour's Grant Robertson, Kiri Allan, Louisa Wall, Tāmati Coffey, Meka Whaitiri and the Greens Jan Logie and Chlöe Swarbrick.

The 12 MPs means the rainbow representation in the House now makes up 11 per cent of the total number of MPs – which is the highest proportion in the world.

That title was previously held by the UK which had 7 per cent – with 45 rainbow MPs out of 650.

Louisa Wall, who has been in Parliament since 2008 and the MP responsible for the Marriage Equality Act, said she was "incredibly proud" of the size of the Parliament's rainbow community.

But, like Kerekere, she said it would be good to have more non-binary MPs in the House.

Inside Out managing director Tabby Besley said it was wonderful to see New Zealand holding the international title of the most rainbow MPs in a Parliament.

"I think for our communities a lot of us know she will be waving the flag as one of her main priorities whereas I guess many MPs might have other portfolios or some people may not want their rainbow identity to be the main thing they talk about because they are just doing their job like other people," she said.

"At least with her position we know she's not going to be shy around raising these issues so that is quite exciting."

President of the Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa Jaimie Veale hoped a larger representation of the rainbow community in Parliament would result in more progress as believed there had not been enough during the past two terms.

Veale, also University of Waikato senior lecturer in psychology, wanted to see some recognition on rainbow people's rights such as health equities and make it easier for transgender people to have legal gender recognition which had stalled under a NZ First minister.

"Thinking of the transgender - we are hopeful that the current make-up of Parliament will be more responsive to our needs now."