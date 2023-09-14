Leighton Baker Party candidate for Bay of Plenty, Wendy Gillespie on Candidate Camera

First-time candidate Wendy Gillespie is running for better infrastructure and local democracy.

In this Local Focus interview, the Ōropi local said: “People have lost trust and confidence in the integrity of the political system of the 120 candidates we’ve got here.

“They feel that the party politics have taken over the people’s needs and the people’s voices.”

Gillespie said the current system is broken and “the government has let us down”.

Watch the full interview to see Gillespie talk about how she would tackle the local issues.