Tom Rutherford will stand in this year’s general election as the National Party’s candidate for the Bay of Plenty electorate.

At just 26, the Bay of Plenty resident says he’s ready to step into the shoes of outgoing MP Todd Muller, who is not seeking re-election.

The cost of living, transport and crime were Rutherford’s biggest issues going into the election.

“People are spending up to 90 minutes in their car getting from Ōmokoroa to the Tauranga CBD,” he said.

“We’ve committed to stage two of the Takitimu North Link all the way through to Ōmokoroa, two lanes each way for vehicles, and that will increase the ability for our community to get around.”

Rutherford said a National government would “focus on local transport here in the Bay of Plenty”.

On crime, Rutherford said offenders needed to be sentenced appropriately for the crimes they commit.

“We need to focus on a victim-centred approach, where we always put the victims at the centre of what we do every single day.”

When asked what the Government could do to help with the cost of living, Rutherford said more money needed to be put back into the pockets of Kiwis.