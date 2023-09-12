Cameron Luxton is standing for Act in the Bay of Plenty as he wants to make sure New Zealand can continue to be a place where he wants to raise his kids.

Cameron Luxton will again stand for the Act Party as its candidate for the Bay of Plenty electorate.

In this Local Focus interview, the Pāpāmoa local said crime and the cost of living are the most significant issues facing residents of the Bay of Plenty.

Luxton said Act planned on helping everyone in New Zealand by giving them “a tax cut”.

“That will help when people go to the supermarket and find the things that they want to buy for their family have gone up in price,” he said. “They’ll have more money in their pocket to afford them.”

Luxton is pushing for the party vote in the Bay: “I am standing to push the party forward because that’s what will actually create real change in New Zealand.”

He feels that “if we’re going to see a New Zealand where our children want to stay and where we feel equals, where we have the future that we all want, I think Act is the party that can deliver that”.