NZ First Candidate for Bay of Plenty, Kirsten Murfitt on Candidate Camera.

NZ First candidate Kirsten Murfitt never thought she would become a politician but feels “there is an erosion of democracy in New Zealand, so it’s like if I’m going to complain, I must be the change I want to see”.

In this Local Focus interview, the Tauranga-based local said roading infrastructure and healthcare are some of the most significant issues facing residents of the Bay of Plenty.

“Our roads are in complete disarray,” she said, adding the roads over the Kaimai Range to Hamilton are filled with potholes.

On healthcare, Murfitt said the hospital system was “overloaded and we need more doctors and nurses”.

Murfitt is standing because she “wants to make good change for New Zealand and to bring our country back”.

Watch the video to see Murfitt answer more important questions.