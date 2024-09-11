It’s a long time to wait for struggling businesses being hammered by what Infometrics economist Brad Olsen has called an economic “triple blow”.

He says Wellington’s being hit particularly hard by the impacts of high interest rates, job cuts, and people working from home.

Add to that a city in the midst of trying to fix itself and it’s no wonder many business owners are simply shutting up shop.

Beneath the scaffolding that covers the city’s Civic Square there are glimmers of hope, with earthquake-strengthening well under way to enable main attractions such as the central library and Town Hall to reopen.

The library has been closed for five years now, the Town Hall 11.

The Golden Mile revitalisation project is set to begin next year, promising to “transform” a rather tired Courtenay Place and Lambton Quay.

Council officials are investigating the possibility of a business relief package ahead of that construction work starting – a recommendation that’s come from the mayor’s new business advisory group.

The project, originally part of the now-scrapped Let’s Get Wellington Moving, will cause even more disruption for those operating in the city centre. It’s a major undertaking that will take years to complete.

The aim is to shift the focus in the CBD away from cars and towards public transport, walking and cycling. Think wider footpaths, more outdoor dining opportunities and fewer car parks. Cars will also no longer be able to drive on some parts of the route.

It’s this final point that has been met with fierce opposition from some in the business community. So much so, a new group was formed last year, called Guardians of the Golden Mile (GGM), and legal action launched.

The removal of car parks has also been a more recent criticism from businesses that have closed in the last few weeks. Pandoro owner Tony Beazley mentioned the removal of car parks when speaking to the Herald about his decision to close all three of his Wellington cafes last Friday.

If in 10 years’ time Wellington does once again have a Town Hall, a central library, and an inviting and thriving Golden Mile people will return as the mayor believes, and it can only be good for the city.

But how the council brings businesses along - and supports them - during the looming upheaval will be defining.

And if current business owners want to reap future rewards, they’re going to have to survive for a little longer yet.

