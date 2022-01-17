Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Has New Zealand's luck run out with border-linked Omicron case?

3 minutes to read
A nurse holding a dose of the paediatric Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / Getty

A nurse holding a dose of the paediatric Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / Getty

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

In the trench warfare of battling Covid-19, this week marks a step forward as New Zealand begins its vaccine rollout for 5 to 11-year-olds.

This latest attempt to further shore up the country's defences

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.