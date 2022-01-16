Editorial: Dangers brought home by dramatic events

Part of the massive clouds of ash, steam and gas that rose after the volcanic eruption. Photo / Supplied

After a summer of drownings and consistently high heat in New Zealand, the impact of the environment and weather on our lives is being dramatically brought home with a volcanic eruption, tsunami warnings and a cyclone.

After an underwater volcano in Tonga roared to life, Civil Defence in New Zealand has been monitoring parts of the North Island coastal region with an eye on ocean surges.

Waves have damaged boats in the Tutukaka Marina in Whangarei.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency sent out an alert for tsunami activity. "We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore," it tweeted.

On Saturday night a tsunami struck the Kingdom of Tonga after Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai blasted clouds of ash, steam and gas up to 20km into the sky in an eight-minute eruption.

Buildings in Nuku'alofa, 65km from the volcano, were flooded with waves and ash is blanketing the Tongan capital.

The impact was felt across the Pacific, including in Fiji, Niue, and Vanuatu. In New Zealand people reported hearing loud bangs or sonic booms. The volcano had been active from last December 20, but was declared dormant on January 11.

In the next few days, Cyclone Cody is forecast to lash areas of the North Island with gale force winds and coastal sea swells on the eastern side.

Northland Civil Defence described it as "a challenge to distinguish the effects of the storm surge generated by Cyclone Cody, from currents/surges resulting from the volcanic eruption in Tonga, but our best assessment at this stage is that the two combined in a number of specific places".

It has already been a hot and at times dangerous summer in New Zealand and the potential threat of surging surf means calls for greater caution at beaches need to be heeded.

A diver died in Auckland waters on Saturday, the latest tragedy in New Zealand's waters. There have been more than 30 water-related deaths since the start of December.

Water Safety New Zealand said last Thursday that there had been 15 preventable drowning fatalities so far this year.

Earlier this month it said that data on drownings showed they were occurring at nearly three times the normal level and amounted to a 180 per cent increase on the five-year average.

Water Safety chief executive Daniel Gerrard said on January 6 that Australia, in comparison, had seen a 43 per cent increase in preventable drownings, which are ones which could have been avoided with greater education and awareness.

People have been flocking to beaches - perhaps trying to make the most of life after the tiring past pandemic year, but also because of relentlessly hot weather. Niwa last week released a seasonal outlook for above-average temperatures across the country, with warm nights and high humidity.

Despite New Zealand's own weather and associated environmental issues, the greatest concern has to be for Tonga where communications and power were down yesterday and the extent of the damage was hard to assess.

New Zealand's neighbour will need our help and it is a difficult time for the Tongan community here, seeking news of family there.