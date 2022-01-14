Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Vaccinating children against Covid - what to consider

4 minutes to read
A child arrives to receive the Pfizer vaccine at London Middle School in Wheeling, Illinois. More than 17 per cent of US children are fully vaccinated. Photo / Nam Y. Huh, File

A child arrives to receive the Pfizer vaccine at London Middle School in Wheeling, Illinois. More than 17 per cent of US children are fully vaccinated. Photo / Nam Y. Huh, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

For most of us, the decision to roll up our sleeves and take a dose of Pfizer vaccine has been as easy as one, two, three.

One, it's necessary to safeguard ourselves; two, our

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.