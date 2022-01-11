Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Managed isolation frustrations and quandaries

3 minutes to read
Rajdeep Kaur and her husband Sarbjit Dhaliwal fought for two years to get their son Harbaaz Dhaliwal home from India due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo / George Heard

Rajdeep Kaur and her husband Sarbjit Dhaliwal fought for two years to get their son Harbaaz Dhaliwal home from India due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo / George Heard

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

The pandemic has wrought many, many hardships, even as New Zealand has done comparatively well in maintaining low case numbers.

Some of the ordeals for those locked out of their right to return to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.