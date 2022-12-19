Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Government will need to be creative in election year

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A reflective Finance Minister Grant Robertson during his presentation in the HYEFU lock-up at The Treasury in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A reflective Finance Minister Grant Robertson during his presentation in the HYEFU lock-up at The Treasury in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

A variation of the phrase, “we’ve got no money, so we’ve got to think,” is attributed to one of history’s most famous New Zealanders.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson might as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand