New Zealand

Editorial: Ukraine needs to survive long enough to find peace

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy receiving a standing ovation from the Government benches after his address to Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

It could be said it was quite a speaking fee. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an address to New Zealand’s Parliament yesterday, with the Government responding with an additional $3 million of humanitarian aid.

