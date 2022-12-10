Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Harry and Meghan’s journey from royals to TV content-fillers

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Prince William and Prince Harry at the Queen's funeral in September. Photo / AP

Prince William and Prince Harry at the Queen's funeral in September. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL

Shakespeare, in one of his plays, famously likened the world to a stage and all people to actors in it.

And yes, with our selfies and videos we’re all busily documenting our lives in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand