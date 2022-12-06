Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Royal Covid-19 inquiry must answer one question

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A bus on the usually bustling Taranaki St in Wellington on day one of the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A bus on the usually bustling Taranaki St in Wellington on day one of the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

On the global stage, it might look laughable that New Zealand is holding a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analysis has shown New Zealand’s pandemic response resulted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand