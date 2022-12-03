Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Baby’s donor blood battle a moot debate

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The mother of a baby outside the High Court with campaigner Liz Gunn, right, and lawyer Sue Grey, left as a case is heard over the supply of blood to the four-month-old who requires urgent surgery. Photo / Alex Burton

The mother of a baby outside the High Court with campaigner Liz Gunn, right, and lawyer Sue Grey, left as a case is heard over the supply of blood to the four-month-old who requires urgent surgery. Photo / Alex Burton

EDITORIAL

It’s an agonising position for a parent to be in, and one cannot help but sympathise. Having become convinced the blood of a vaccinated donor might be harmful to her baby, a mother is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand