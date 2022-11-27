Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Is Labour sinking deeper into an election quagmire?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins address media after visiting a grieving Sandringham community. At left is Maungakiekie MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins address media after visiting a grieving Sandringham community. At left is Maungakiekie MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan.

The past week may go down as a pivotal one in New Zealand’s politics, highlighting a wave of problems threatening to eventually swamp the governing party.

For Labour, the problem is the skies look dark

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand