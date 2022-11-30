Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: GP nurses pay parity puzzling

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
An estimated $200m each year will be spent addressing the wage gap between community-based frontline workers and their counterparts who work for Te Whatu Ora. Photo / 123rf, File

An estimated $200m each year will be spent addressing the wage gap between community-based frontline workers and their counterparts who work for Te Whatu Ora. Photo / 123rf, File

EDITORIAL

With an apparent refusal to engage with general practitioners during the early onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and during the crucial start to the vaccine rollout, one could be forgiven for wondering what issue

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand