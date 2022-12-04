Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Will byelection indicate the way the political wind is blowing?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Labour candidate Georgie Dansey, National candidate Tama Potaka and former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma, who now represents his New Zealand Momentum Party.

Labour candidate Georgie Dansey, National candidate Tama Potaka and former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma, who now represents his New Zealand Momentum Party.

This weekend’s Hamilton West byelection offers a test of the public temperature on politics at an interesting time.

Hamilton city is in the thick of some of the issues dominating debate, and the byelection appears

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand