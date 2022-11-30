PM Jacinda Ardern reveals further details about the Government’s announcement recognising on-farm sequestration in the emissions pricing plan at Fieldays 2022. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will address media in Hamilton today as police are being given new powers to target fleeing drivers.

Earlier this week, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster revealed police’s policy on pursuing fleeing drivers would change early next year to factor in the risk of future offending by those drivers.

It comes as the hotly-contested Hamilton West byelection will be decided in 10 days’ time with National’s Tama Potaka and Labour’s Georgie Dansey likely to be top contenders to take over the seat vacated by former Labour Party member Dr Gaurav Sharma.

The new powers, announced in a statement by Police Minister Chris Hipkins and Justice Minister Kiri Allan, included a 12-month increase to the maximum driver licence disqualification period for a second offence of failing to stop or remain stopped - from 12 months to between 12-24 months.

An amendment would also be made to the Sentencing Act 2002 so that a vehicle could be forfeited on a conviction for failing to stop for police, meaning offenders could have their vehicle permanently removed and would not get any proceeds from the sale.

Finally, police would be enabled to impound a vehicle for 28 days if the owner failed, refused or provided false or misleading information about the identity of a fleeing driver.

Allan would appear alongside Ardern in Hamilton today to field questions on the new powers.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Having visited Fieldays yesterday, Ardern was in the Waikato today for a tour of the K’aute Pasifika Village - an initiative to address the demand for business support and general wellbeing services in the Waikato Pasifika community which received $8 million from the Provincial Growth Fund.

She was also set to meet the Safest City Taskforce - a joint initiative of Hamilton City Council and NZ Police to increase safety throughout Hamilton.

Yesterday, Ardern also held a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who urged solidarity among small, democratic countries in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when she met Ardern in Auckland.

Asked about what “soft power” small countries like Finland and New Zealand could exert around the world, Marin said “hard power” like sending weapons to Ukraine was needed.

“We need hard power when it comes to Ukraine. They need weapons, they need financial support, then need humanitarian support and we need to make sure all the refugees fleeing Ukraine are welcomed to Europe,” Marin said.

“Ukraine will win, they will need our help, they will need hard power to win that war.”