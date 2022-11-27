Waiata before the candle lighting at the end of the vigil for slain dairy worker. Video / George Block / Ella Wilks

Waiata before the candle lighting at the end of the vigil for slain dairy worker. Video / George Block / Ella Wilks

Mourners have packed a funeral service to farewell the dairy worker killed in Auckland’s Sandringham this week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among those at Ann’s Funeral Home in Wiri paying their respects to Janak Patel, who was killed during a robbery at the Rose Cottage Superette on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the funeral of Janek Patel in Wiri.





There is a large turnout of the community at the funeral, together with members of Patel’s family.

Patel, who friends described as polite and friendly, had relocated to Auckland from Hamilton only last week to look after the dairy while the owners were overseas.

Patel, who was recently married, suffered stab wounds during the robbery and died shortly after a call for emergency help.

Janak Patel was farewelled in Wiri today.

Third person charged

Police have arrested a third person as part of the investigation into Patel’s death.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow.

Police have also found and seized a car which was being sought in relation to the homicide investigation

Police are still searching for the knife used in Wednesday night’s alleged murder, and the drawer from the cash register that was stolen from the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham during the incident.

The clothes being worn by the man accused of the murder were also being sought, said Detective Inspector Scott Beard.

A 34-year-old man has already been charged with aggravated robbery and murder following Patel’s death.

Flowers and tributes outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham where shop worker Janek Patel died on Wednesday night.

A second man, 42, was also arrested and has been charged with robbery. Both men have been remanded in custody.

The Herald on Sunday reported the 34-year-old man accused of murdering Patel was deported from Australia earlier this year and stayed in emergency housing in South Auckland.

A manager of the boarding house, which the Herald on Sunday has chosen not to identify, said the man came with a good reference and had only stayed for a few days before leaving abruptly on Monday.

The grounds for his deportation from Australia cannot be reported for legal reasons.







































