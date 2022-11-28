Changes tipped to police fleeing driver policy, leaked email to staff reveals

Revisions to the police feeling driver policy are expected to be announced tomorrow. Photo / File

Revisions to the police feeling driver policy are expected to be announced tomorrow. Photo / File

A “significant increase” in fleeing drivers along with a decrease in the number of offenders identified has led to the police’s fleeing driver policy being changed again.

Police’s pursuit policy changed in 2020 following a series of high-profile deaths. Staff were told a pursuit was only justified when the threat posed by the vehicle prior to failing to stop, and the necessity to immediately apprehend the driver and or passengers, outweighed the risk of harm created by the pursuit.

Investigations were preferred over the commencement or continuation of a pursuit.

However, in an email to staff on Monday, seen by the Herald, police Commissioner Andrew Coster informed staff there would be further revisions to the policy.

”Since the change in December 2020, I know there has been feedback from staff and our communities that they would like to see a different balance. This is linked to the perception that offenders are more brazen and are taking more risks in their driving behaviour.”

Data showed there had been a “significant increase” in fleeing driver events and a “significant decrease” in the proportion of offenders identified.

”There was also a decrease in people being killed during fleeing driver events. The revisions will bring us back to a more balanced position, while still prioritising the safety of officers and the public.”

Coster said police had engaged with front line staff, communications centre commanders, district commanders as well as other agencies such as the IPCA, Children’s Commissioner and Police Association.

”The policy changes will introduce a Fleeing Driver Framework which will provide clarity for staff on when a pursuit may be justified, including the weight given to the threat of further harm if the offenders are not apprehended immediately.”

Implementation details were still being worked through, and further information would be released next year, he said. This would include new training.

The policy would be introduced before the middle of next year, Coster anticipated.

”Fleeing driver events are volatile, unpredictable and high risk to everyone involved. This operational environment continues to be challenging for us to navigate.”

Coster acknowledged there was “no perfect solution”.

”Drivers who choose not to pull over for Police when instructed put themselves, our staff and the public at risk.

The one thing that will always remain at the forefront of this policy is an acknowledgement of that risk and that safety must always come first.”

A police spokesperson confirmed that an announcement about the revision is expected to be made tomorrow.