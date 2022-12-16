Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: What does the nuclear fusion breakthrough mean for energy, planet?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
A technician inside the preamplifier support structure of the National Ignition Facility of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California, a nuclear weapons facility. Photo / The New York Times

A technician inside the preamplifier support structure of the National Ignition Facility of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California, a nuclear weapons facility. Photo / The New York Times

EDITORIAL

Most goals aren’t achieved unless the work is put in first.

Yet the dream of getting lucky, being suddenly fortunate, persists and always will. The excitement that surrounded a physics breakthrough this , soared far above the reality of what it represented.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand