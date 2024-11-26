Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Erica Stanford’s education woes - Covid, truancy and NCEA (again)

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
St Cuthbert’s College principal Justine Mahon talks about the school's decision to ditch the new NCEA Level 1 in favour of its own Year 11 diploma. Video / NZ Herald
Editorial

Education problems are piling up for the Government, from truancy to the long Covid hangover. Now it’s NCEA, again.

The much-troubled National Certificate of Educational Achievement has three levels, roughly matching school years 11, 12 and 13 (or 16- to 18-year-olds). A report by the Education Review Office (ERO) yesterday

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand