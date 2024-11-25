Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Education

New maths curriculum: Some schools won’t receive resources in time for the start of Term 1

Azaria Howell
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The new maths curriculum comes into force from the start of next year. Photo / Pixabay

The new maths curriculum comes into force from the start of next year. Photo / Pixabay

  • The Government’s new structured maths and literacy curriculums are being introduced from Term 1 next year.
  • “High demand” has meant some schools that have ordered maths resources will not receive them by the start of term.
  • The curriculum is coming into force a year earlier than planned.

Some schools won’t receive their resources to teach the new maths curriculum in time for the start of the school year; a situation deemed both “really disappointing” and “not surprising”.

The Government’s new structured maths and literacy curriculums are being introduced from the start of Term 1, 2025,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Education

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Education