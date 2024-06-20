30 years on from the Bain family murders, mother of Marokopa kids releases letter from fugitive dad and Christchurch’s dismay over SailGP. Video / NZ Herald

Police are making “a number of inquiries” after a young girl was reportedly abducted in East Auckland earlier this month.

Emergency services responded to an incident at Millhouse Reserve, Northpark on June 5, after reports of what the Herald understood to be a reported abduction of a school-aged girl.

Hato Hone St John confirmed one ambulance and one operations manager attended the scene shortly after 6pm on June 5.

”One patient in a moderate condition was transported to the Middlemore kids emergency department,” a St John spokesperson said.

Two weeks on, police say the investigation remains ongoing and they were making “a number of inquiries in relation to this incident.

Police are also appealing for dashcam footage captured between Botany Rd and Millhouse Dr, Howick, on June 5.

“The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who has footage, and was travelling in the area between 3pm-6pm that day.”

In a statement at the time, police said a scene examination had been completed and there would be an “increased police presence in the area” while inquiries were conducted.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police by calling 105, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number 240605/7947.