Te Pāti Māori calls allegations 'baseless', Auckland is leading the decline in housing and dangerous building notice extended by one month after man rips it up.

Police are investigating after an incident at an East Auckland park involving a young person yesterday evening.

A police spokesperson said they are in the “very early stages” of an investigation into an incident in Millhouse Reserve, Northpark.

Hato Hone St John confirmed one ambulance and one operations manager attended the scene shortly after 6pm.

”One patient in a moderate condition was transported to the Middlemore kids emergency department,” a St John spokesperson said.

Police have completed a scene examination and inquiries are under way to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as they conduct inquiries, the spokesperson said.