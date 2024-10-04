She is unable to leave her house, because of flooding at the bottom of her driveway.
“We’re completely flooded, the water’s quite high although it has receded a bit, it’s probably dropped, we reckon about four inches [10cm].
“It’s up into our garage so as you can see, it’s pretty bad, the whole backyard is completely flooded, we can’t shower, can’t flush your toilet, even to brush your teeth, you can’t run the water down the sink because it just comes back up, it doesn’t drain at all.”
Pauline said she was grateful the floodwater had not entered her home, and she was looking forward to the rain easing later this evening.
A resident in the Dunedin suburb of St Kilda, Bailey, told RNZ he felt sorry for his neighbours who had been affected.
He said he and his partner Bethany ended up leaving their home and going to their parents.
“I have been living in Dunedin my whole life and have never seen anything this bad before, not at all, it’s quite wild.”
He said his plan for the rest of the day was to keep warm, maybe have a beer and watch some TV.
Tainui resident Mike Taylor said he was at work last night and arrived home this morning to find water ankle-deep in his garden.
He said the community was rallying around each other.
“We went and sandbagged the neighbour across the road there and she had some leftover so we chucked them in the truck and so this morning we were driving, checking on another friend ... and dropping a few off to the people around the place who were sort of shouting out for them.
“Everyone’s just chipping in and doing their bit.”
Waikouaiti Coast Community Board member Sonya Billyard said low-lying parts of the town were flooded.
The township was cut off after the NZ Transport Agency closed State Highway 1 south at Evansdale and north as well.
Coast Rd, which links the area to Dunedin via an alternative route, is also closed.
Billyard said it was too early to know how extensive the flooding was.
“Once we, ya know, see the light of day tomorrow, there will be properties that are quite badly damaged. There are a few low-lying areas in Waikouaiti where I know now that properties are under water or some are very close to it and just not going to hold that water off.”
Dunedin City Council is asking residents to evacuate if they need to.
She told RNZ she did not want to leave her two cats behind, and no flooding was inside her house. If it was to get worse, however, her bags were packed and ready.
Lynn said her garden was flooded.
“It’s been raining heavy, I don’t know what’s happening in the rest of the city apart from what I’m reading on the Facebook pages from the city council.
“They’ve been pretty great this time, this is the third time since I’ve been here, since 2009, that this has happened, and they’ve been really great.
“I’ve had the fire brigade, I’ve had Civil Defence, I’ve had them come and bring sandbags because I couldn’t lift the sandbags, I live by myself, and I’m retired, so they’ve done that, they’ve been really great, really proactive this time.”
But Lynn said the main problem causing flooding near her property was old infrastructure that could not handle the rain.
William Priest, who lives on Bayview Rd, said it was not the best night to celebrate his 18th birthday, after heavy rain flooded his backyard overnight, leaving him fearing water would get into his home.
He said water was rising, and as high as the deck.
“We have a deck, and it is almost on the first step already, so eventually it will start going up, which is not a good thing.”
Flooding affects farmers
Homes in the small settlement of Toko Mouth, near Milton, south of Dunedin, are surrounded by water and are at risk of flooding as rain continues to fall.
Resident and farmer Simon Davies said they had 130mm of rain in the past 24 hours, and the power was out.
There were about 70 homes in the settlement, Davies said.