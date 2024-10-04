Dunedin has recorded its “wettest day in a century” as rain continues to hit the Otago region – but how does the rainfall compare with other recent flooding events?
A state of emergency has been declared in Dunedin and a red heavy rain warning for North Otago, Dunedin and coastal Clutha is not due to end until 11pm on Friday.
It is the region’s first red heavy rain warning since MetService introduced its colour-coded severe weather warning system in 2019.
Since then only 15 red rain warnings have been issued nationwide – including during the Canterbury flooding in May 2021, the 2022 flooding in Gisborne and Wairoa, the 2023 Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.
Repairs took three years, with damage to roads and bridges and flooding of homes and farms.
According to Niwa’s climate summary at the time, six Canterbury areas had record or near-record high one-day rainfall totals for May.
Winchmore experienced 78mm of rain on May 30, while Akaroa had 98mm on the same day. Waipara West had 75mm the day before while Lake Tekapo experienced 107mm that day.
Hanmore Forest had 90mm of rain in 24 hours and Ashburton came in at 62mm.
Gisborne and Wairoa Floods, March 2022
In the last week of March 2022, Gisborne and Wairoa were hit by floods which caused extensive damage to the region, including washing out the Tokomaru Bay bridge, thus isolating communities.
At the time, MetService reported Gisborne was hit with “around three months worth of rain” for the region in just 24 hours.
Between 250 to 300mm of rain was recorded.
Auckland Anniversary Floods, January 2023
Even before the January 27 storm hit Auckland, it had been an unusually wet month – but on that day Niwa recorded 280mm of rain in under 24 hours in the city centre.
The weather caused widespread flooding and damage to Auckland and resulted in the deaths of four men – Dave Young in Onewhero, Daniel Mark Miller and Daniel Newth in Wairau Valley, and Dave Lennard in Remuera.
Many people lost their homes and flood-damaged cars had to be towed out of the city.