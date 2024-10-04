A state of emergency has been declared in Dunedin and Clutha due to rising flood waters.

More than 80 people were forced to flee their homes overnight and Fire and Emergency responded to 34 flood-related callouts overnight.

Some areas copped 74 days’ worth of rain in 40 hours.

A red heavy rain warning is expected to stay in place until 9pm with a second rain ‘peak’ expected this afternoon.

Dunedin’s roads have been cut off in every direction after floodwaters forced the closure of three state highways as MetService warns of a second rain “peak” later this afternoon.

NZTA says State Highway 1 south of Dunedin, Waihola to Milton, north of Dunedin from Evansdale to Hampden, as well as SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn are all closed.

Traffic is backing up in Waikouaiti and many vehicles are choosing to turn back to Dunedin.

A state of emergency was declared for Dunedin at 11.55pm yesterday, and Clutha District has declared a state of emergency this afternoon due to services being overwhelmed.

More than 80 residents in Dunedin were evacuated overnight and more cases are expected, as the area faces another deluge of heavy rain throughout the day.

MetService warned there will be second rain “peak” later this afternoon, where Dunedin residents can expect to see the worst of it before the wet weather eases.

“We should be seeing a jump in intensity for a time late afternoon … it will go from 3-4mm per hour to 6-7mm per hour,” meteorologist Alec Holden said.













Earlier today Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell and Dunedin mayor Jules Radich said crews were working to clear large slips that had impacted water mains in the area.

As a result, locals are being urged to conserve water as much as possible - limiting shower use or flushing the toilet.

A total of 60 people forced the flee their homes were based at a welfare centre at St Clair Golf Club, while another 23 people were being housed at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The MetService’s latest advisory says a heavy rain red warning remains over North Otago, Dunedin and coastal Clutha, from 9am to 11pm. Between 40mm to 60mm of rain - on top of what has already fallen - is expected.

Dunedin City Council posted on social media shortly after midnight that residents of South Dunedin, particularly in Caversham in and around the areas near Hillside Rd and Surrey St, are being advised to get to higher ground.

A welfare centre has been established at Forsyth Barr Stadium and sandbags were still being handed out in South Dunedin (Ice Stadium), Mosgiel (Memorial Park/Gym carpark) and Middlemarch (Showgrounds) overnight.

More than 70 Dunedin residents have had to evacuate as heavy rain lashed the region. Photo / George Heard

The council said there is major flooding on Peninsula Rd around the Hoopers and Papanui Inlets and in Caversham in South Dunedin as well as a landslip on Aramoana Rd between Careys Bay and Deborah Bay, and on the access road to Smaills Beach from Tomohawk Rd.

“We expect more surface flooding in other areas that may be difficult to see, so we advise people not to travel.”

Otago residents waking up to sodden conditions shouldn’t yet expect a reprieve from rain so heavy that MetService warned it could cause a “threat to life”.

Further rain is expected today in Otago, which remains under the highest severe weather warning issued by MetService.

Police assisting with evacuations in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard.

MetService issued a red heavy rain warning for North Otago, Dunedin and coastal Clutha for a 34-hour period from 11am yesterday.

The national forecaster said the extreme rainfall could cause a “threat to life from dangerous river conditions and significant flooding and slips”.

It added two months’ worth of rain was possible during the period and warned people in the affected areas to prepare for power cuts and telecommunications outages, and be ready to self-evacuate if they see rising water.

“The risk of flooding and slips are high, follow the advice of local authorities,” MetService said.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell headed to Dunedin yesterday afternoon.

I am on my way to Dunedin to support the community and local Civil Defence teams. If you are affected by the severe weather in Otago or Dunedin, please keep up to date with information from NEMA, MetService and your local CDEM group.https://t.co/5KEEcqOEFj — Mark Mitchell (@MarkMitchellMP) October 3, 2024

When asked what conditions looked like for the affected areas today, MetService meteorologist Mark Todd told the Herald: “It’s not great”.

Todd said 35mm of rain had fallen in Dunedin City to 5.30pm yesterday and there was “still a lot more to come”.

He said through to 9pm today, another 100mm of rain was expected to fall in North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha.

MetService expects total accumulations between 120mm and 150mm of rain.

🟥 Red Warning for Coastal Otago🟥



An unusually large amount of rain is forecast to fall over the next 36hours - areas may see 1-2 months of rain before the end of Friday.



The risk of flooding and slips are high, follow the advice of local authorities. pic.twitter.com/DcskFByDLA — MetService (@MetService) October 2, 2024

Todd said some areas of the country handled that amount of rainfall “a lot better” than Eastern Otago.

“Eastern Otago is particularly vulnerable to extended accumulations of rain and it tends to have a negative impact a lot faster than some other parts of the country, which is why this amount of rainfall is very significant for them and there’s likely to be quite an impact.”

He said there wasn’t a particular time conditions would spike, but it would be “steady, ongoing rainfall” and only ease late today.

“It’s an exceptional situation that could be threatening to life so people do need to take it very seriously. There could end up being conditions that could be dangerous to life and certainly property.”

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Jack Tame shortly after 5pm yesterday, Emergency Management Otago (EMO) group manager Matt Alley said they were concerned about whether the stormwater network would deal with rainfall in areas of South Dunedin, causing ponding.

He added: “We’re monitoring the waters at Silverstream [and] expect the spillway to overtop during the night.”

Alley said EMO expected two peaks in the severe weather- one at around midnight last night and a second around mid-afternoon today.

“Just stay off the roads. Please put off any non-essential travel.

“Again if you see water coming up or if you feel like you’re being threatened by that, don’t wait to be told, make the decision and go,” he said.

Emergency operations centres had been set up in Clutha and Dunedin, as well as a coordination centre in Dunedin.

Sandbags were being handed out in Dunedin yesterday. Photo / Ben Tomsett

A boil water notice has been put in place for Omakau and Ophir in Central Otago.

“Please boil all water used for drinking, food preparation and cooking, and cleaning your teeth until further notice ... there will be drinking water tankers in place at the Omakau Domain and Swindon Street in Ophir,” Central Otago District Council said.

A conserve water notice was also in place for Ranfurly, Naseby and Patearoa.

‘People need to act now’ - MetService

MetService yesterday said: “People need to act now as immediate action is required to protect people, animals and property from the impact of the weather”.

Red warnings were reserved for the most extreme weather events, the forecaster said.

MetService meteorologist John Law said: “Easterly winds are set to drive rain into Dunedin, coastal Clutha and eastern Otago throughout Thursday and into Friday.”

This is the second red weather warning MetService has issued this year and the 15th in New Zealand history.

The Civil Defence bunker in Dunedin was “activated” and sandbags were being handed out at the Dunedin Ice Stadium car park, the Mosgiel Memorial Park gym car park and the Middlemarch Showgrounds.



