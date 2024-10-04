More than 80 people were forced to flee their homes overnight and Fire and Emergency responded to 34 flood-related callouts overnight. Video / NZ Herald

Rising floodwaters have caused a state of emergency to be declared in Dunedin as eyes turn towards a second rain “peak” this afternoon.

The flooding forced more than 80 people to leave their homes overnight as some areas received 74 days’ worth of rain in 40 hours.

The MetService’s latest advisory says a heavy rain red warning remains over North Otago, Dunedin and coastal Clutha, from 9am to 11pm. Between 40mm to 60mm of rain - on top of what has already fallen - is expected.

MetService said Dunedin residents can expect to see the worst of it this afternoon before the wet weather eases.

“We should be seeing a jump in intensity for a time late afternoon … it will go from 3-4mm per hour to 6-7mm per hour,” meteorologist Alec Holden said.