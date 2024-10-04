Holden said this final rain peak will be a “sort of send-off” before it eases later this evening.
“The rain is set to clear completely by late morning tomorrow,” Holden said.
Civil Defence Controller Chris Henderson said road conditions remain unpredictable.
“We are urging people to keep off roads unless it’s extremely essential,” Henderson said.
“If you feel unsafe in your place of residence or current place of shelter, please self-evacuate to one of the available welfare centres.”
There are two welfare centres open at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin and East Otago Events Centre in Waikouaiti.
There are also two community-driven spaces available at the Vintage Car Club Rooms on Dunedin’s Forbury Rd and Brighton Surf Life Saving Club.
A community-led centre has been set up at Mt Zion Church on the main street in Milton (next door to the Milton Community Library).
“Our key message for affected residents right now is to stay safe, evacuate to welfare centres if necessary and do not drive in these conditions unless under urgency,” Henderson said.
“We are regularly updating our website and social media channels with road closure information, so please go there for the most up-to-date and accurate information.”
STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG STORY CONTINUES Here’s a round-up of pictures showing the devastation in the area. A second rain 'peak' is expected this afternoon. Photo / George Heard Mud and debris in Macandrew Bay. Photo / George Heard Dunedin residents survey their flooded streets. Photo / George Heard A second rain 'peak' is expected this afternoon. Photo / George Heard Jessica Rosie surveys the new water feature in the back yard of her Dunedin home. Photo / George Heard Floodwater in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard Children surveying the water in Dunedin. Photo / George Heard A dog-walker in South Dunedin takes on the floodwaters. Photo / George Heard A Dunedin garden becomes a pond. Floodwater at the Hargest Crescent and Albert St intersection in Dunedin, described as a "pool". Flooding in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard A person ankle-deep in floodwater outside a storefront in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard Flooding in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard Sign up to The Daily H , a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.