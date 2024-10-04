Advertisement
Weather pictures: Dunedin flooded as state of local emergency declared

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
More than 80 people were forced to flee their homes overnight and Fire and Emergency responded to 34 flood-related callouts overnight. Video / NZ Herald

Rising floodwaters have caused a state of emergency to be declared in Dunedin as eyes turn towards a second rain “peak” this afternoon.

The flooding forced more than 80 people to leave their homes overnight as some areas received 74 days’ worth of rain in 40 hours.

The MetService’s latest advisory says a heavy rain red warning remains over North Otago, Dunedin and coastal Clutha, from 9am to 11pm. Between 40mm to 60mm of rain - on top of what has already fallen - is expected.

MetService said Dunedin residents can expect to see the worst of it this afternoon before the wet weather eases.

“We should be seeing a jump in intensity for a time late afternoon … it will go from 3-4mm per hour to 6-7mm per hour,” meteorologist Alec Holden said.

Holden said this final rain peak will be a “sort of send-off” before it eases later this evening.

“The rain is set to clear completely by late morning tomorrow,” Holden said.

Civil Defence Controller Chris Henderson said road conditions remain unpredictable.

“We are urging people to keep off roads unless it’s extremely essential,” Henderson said.

“If you feel unsafe in your place of residence or current place of shelter, please self-evacuate to one of the available welfare centres.”

There are two welfare centres open at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin and East Otago Events Centre in Waikouaiti.

There are also two community-driven spaces available at the Vintage Car Club Rooms on Dunedin’s Forbury Rd and Brighton Surf Life Saving Club.

A community-led centre has been set up at Mt Zion Church on the main street in Milton (next door to the Milton Community Library).

“Our key message for affected residents right now is to stay safe, evacuate to welfare centres if necessary and do not drive in these conditions unless under urgency,” Henderson said.

“We are regularly updating our website and social media channels with road closure information, so please go there for the most up-to-date and accurate information.”

Here’s a round-up of pictures showing the devastation in the area.

A second rain 'peak' is expected this afternoon. Photo / George Heard
Mud and debris in Macandrew Bay. Photo / George Heard
Dunedin residents survey their flooded streets. Photo / George Heard
A second rain 'peak' is expected this afternoon. Photo / George Heard
Jessica Rosie surveys the new water feature in the back yard of her Dunedin home. Photo / George Heard
Floodwater in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard
Children surveying the water in Dunedin. Photo / George Heard
A dog-walker in South Dunedin takes on the floodwaters. Photo / George Heard
A Dunedin garden becomes a pond.
Floodwater at the Hargest Crescent and Albert St intersection in Dunedin, described as a "pool".
Flooding in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard
A person ankle-deep in floodwater outside a storefront in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard
Flooding in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard
