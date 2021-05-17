Dunedin Countdown stabbing victims thank public for 'support and aroha'

Dunedin Countdown re-opens with security guards in place after the brutal stabbing. Video / ODT

Dunedin Countdown re-opens with security guards in place after the brutal stabbing. Video / ODT

The victims of the Dunedin Countdown stabbing have thanked the community for their support.

Three people remain in Dunedin Hospital today following last Monday's stabbing at the Countdown Central Dunedin store. A fourth victim was discharged from hospital on Friday.

In a statement via police today, the victims passed on their thanks and gratitude for the support they have been shown over the past week.

Countdown staff comfort each other as a stabbing victim is rushed to an ambulance outside the central Dunedin store last week. Photo / Christine O'Connor

''The four victims have received messages of support from both the wider Dunedin community and around New Zealand.

''As they come to terms with what happened and begin to heal both physically and mentally, this support and aroha has been greatly appreciated.''

They requested privacy going forward.