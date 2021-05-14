Dunedin supermarket stabbing victim discharged, three still in hospital

Julie Woods, planned to drop off 60 home-made truffles to Countdown Dunedin Central staff today following Monday's stabbing. Video / ODT

Julie Woods, planned to drop off 60 home-made truffles to Countdown Dunedin Central staff today following Monday's stabbing. Video / ODT

One of the victims of the supermarket stabbing has been discharged from hospital as three others continue their recovery.

The Otago Daily Times understands the person released from hospital is a female Countdown staff member.

A Southern District Health Board spokeswoman said the other victims — believed to be the supermarket store manager, a Corrections staff member and his wife — were now in the general ward and "progressing well".

Countdown Dunedin Central had a "soft opening" on Thursday and would continue operating with shorter trading hours (8am to 9pm) for the next few days as staff adjusted.

Those who did return tasted the sweetness of community support yesterday.

Dunedin woman Julie Woods brought in a box of truffles decorated with messages written by the Kew-Corstorphine Scout Group and pupils from St Clair Primary School.

One employee said the gesture was sincerely appreciated.

Countdown general manager of corporate affairs, safety and sustainability Kiri Hannifin said there would be a security presence at the store over the next few weeks.

Julie Woods delivers homemade truffles to returning supermarket staff. Photo / ODT

"We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for our team in Dunedin and across the country," she said.

"We would ask that customers in our store continue to treat each other with kindness and respect as we all start to get things back to normal."

Emergency services converged on the Cumberland St supermarket on Monday afternoon after a 42-year-old man allegedly went on a rampage near the store's pharmacy.

He appeared in court the next day, where he was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody to appear in the High Court at Dunedin next month.